Augustine slams autonomy debate: Robinson rolling in his grave

PDP deputy leader Farley Augustine -

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) deputy political leader Farley Augustine said the debate on the "autonomy bills" in Parliament would have had former prime minister and president ANR Robinson "rolling in his grave."

Robinson, a Tobagonian, presented a motion to Parliament in 1977 on internal self-government.

However, Augustine said the debate in Parliament on Monday and Tuesday descended into a "cuss out" between the PNM and the UNC.

He also accused the Prime Minister of “attacking every Tobagonian” who spoke out against the Tobago “autonomy” bills.

On Tuesday, Dr Rowley wound up the debate on a government motion calling on the House of Representatives to adopt the report of the Joint Select Committee on the Tobago Self-Government and Tobago Island Government Bill.

But when Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis requested, through Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George, an increase to his original speaking time by 60 minutes, the Opposition objected.

The UNC MPs, led Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, subsequently walked out of the Parliament chamber in protest against Annisette-George’s decision to allow for a vote to increase Rowley’s speaking time.

The government’s review of the bills were completed at the committee stage on Wednesday but they were not put to vote.

The bills require a three-fifths majority for passage, meaning they need the support of some Opposition MPs.

Augustine told Newsday the PNM MPs contributions “descended into ad hominem attacks.”

He added: “The debate ended with Rowley attacking every Tobagonian that spoke out against his flawed bills.

“He attacked me, Watson Duke (PDP political leader), Dr Vanus James (economist and PDP supporter), Dr Winford James (political commentator), Deborah Moore-Miggins (attorney), Stanley Baird (former THA assemblyman), Hochoy Charles (former chief secretary), Delmon Baker (former government minister) and everyone who spoke out.”

Rowley claimed the Tobagonian detractors of the bill were just trying to spite the PNM.

Augustine said the environment was not conducive to a productive outcome.

“From the opening of the debate, it was a cuss out. It was clear this was a self-serving exercise.”

He said the UNC’s walkout is no different to the PNM’s walkout of the Parliament in 2013.

“The situation has just flipped.”

Augustine said the Parliament is supposed to be a place for robust exchange ideas and some compromising and negotiating.

“Sadly, none of that happened on Tuesday.”