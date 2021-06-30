Work begins at run-down Pt Fortin Extended Care Centre

The dilapidated Point Fortin Extended Care Centre on Warden Road.

AFTER Newsday's reports on the delapidated condition of the Point Fortin Extended Care Centre, restorative work is under way.

In addition, the CEO of the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA), Dr Brian Armour, is expected to visit.

Last week, staff complained to Newsday about several issues at the centre, at Warden Road, Point Fortin, which houses psychiatric patients and the socially displaced.

They said there are rats and snakes there very often, especially as the grass is not regularly cut.

In addition, there is a leaking roof and broken windows, so "staff have to constantly be moving patients' beds whenever rain falls," one worker said.

Other problems include cracking walls, dysfunctional electric outlets, no hot water for patients to shower and poor medication storage systems.

They also had no sink outside the building for visitors to wash their hands before entering.

When Newsday contacted the SWRHA last Thursday, an official said the authority had no comment.

Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards Jr told Newsday the issues were "unacceptable" and that "SWRHA has to do better." He said he was willing to work with the SWRHA and the private sector to rectify the issues.

Staff told Newsday that two days after the initial report, a sink was installed outside, a task force visited and an electrician would soon visit to check the outlets.

On Wednesday, one staff member said, "The grass was cut, (a) fresh coat of paint is being applied to the building...the old mattresses and other old stuff is being cleaned up and taken away."

In addition, they said Armour will visit the centre on Thursday afternoon.

"So we're waiting till tomorrow to hear officially what's happening with us," the worker said.