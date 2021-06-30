Why CoP deserves another 3 years

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: I am in full support of Gary Griffith's reappointment as Commissioner of Police for a second term for several reasons.

Firstly, and most importantly, the confidence that people have once more (to an extent) in the police in the last three years has been a Herculean effort. There has been some success in this area. The trust which the public had in the police was waning rapidly with the many reports of corruption and nepotism rampant in the

service.

Secondly, unlike any other police commissioner since Randolph Burroughs, we have not seen a CoP “on the ground” fighting crime as Griffith is doing. Leaders must not only be heard but should be seen by their subordinates and those they serve.

Thirdly, Griffith is one leader who is not only involved in his job as head of an institution but also gets involved in community activities such as football. This is something which reaches the everyday lives of many citizens.

So we can say that Griffith is not only a leader to the police but he is also a leader to the nation at large. And our country needs real leaders at this point in time.

WKS HOSEIN

Chaguanas