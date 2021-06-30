WASA applauds customers for paying bills

Water and Sewage Authrity (WASA) Trincity Regional Centre, Trincity. Photo by Roger Jacob

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has commended customers for the positive response, over the past week, to its calls to pay or arrange to settle their outstanding rates.

On Wednesday morning, in a statement, WASA said it appreciated and remains thankful to customers who have paid and continue to pay on time.

To provide as many options as possible for payment, while covid19 restrictions remain in effect, WASA reopened its Customer Service Centre at its Trincity Regional Complex, off the Golden Grove Road, as an additional option for customers to make payments, on Monday.

It said, “The authority cares about the health and safety of the population and particularly its customers and staff and wishes to indicate that its main aim is to be able to fund its core operations of providing water and wastewater services to our customers throughout Trinidad and Tobago.”

Customers can pay their bills from home via the WASA customer portal or the WASA Service App available on Apple and Play Stores.

Payments can also be made via online banking.

Customers who are unable to immediately clear their arrears can send inquiries via e-mail tocustomerservice@wasa.gov.tt or by WhatsApp message to 709-7793.