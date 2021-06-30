Wallerfield woman grateful as WASA arrives to fix sewage leak

File photo: Home owner Nicole De Silva said she has been going back and forth between the HDC and WASA for 13 years trying to get the leaking sewer line fixed. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) arrived on Wednesday morning at the home of Nicole De Silva after she had made numerous complaints about sewage running through her property.

In a brief message to Newsday on Wednesday, De Silva said representatives from WASA came to her home in Wallerfield to remove the blockage in a line. Sewage from neighbouring homes was overflowing into her yard through an underground pipe that emerges on the side of her house.

De Silva said she was grateful for the assistance, but it is still unclear whether this is a permanent solution.

“I asked if this was a permanent fix and I did not get a definite answer, so we will see how it goes. But so far the pipe is (cleared).”

She said the workers ran out of water to flush out the blockage, but promised to return on Wednesday afternoon to finish the job.

On Monday Newsday reported that De Silva, of Demerara Heights, Wallerfield had made several complaints to the Housing and Development Corporation (HDC) and WASA about the situation since she moved into the HDC house in 2008.

She said both agencies had been passing off responsibility to each other for years and neither had provided a permanent solution.

WASA was asked on Friday on the HDC's behalf to remove the blockage, as the HDC said it did not have the equipment to do so.