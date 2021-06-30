(UPDATED) South Oropouche man killed at home

Ryan Johnitty found murdered on Tuesday night. -

Robbery is believed to be the motive in the murder of 33-year-old Ryan Johnitty, a plant operator from South Oropouche.

His parents found the body on Tuesday at about 7 pm at his home at Palm Drive in Dow Village. Johnitty, who lived alone, was not married and had no children, had been living there for three years.

Police said there was a white plastic bag over his head and a belt and black cord around his neck.

His car, a white Kia Optima Sedan (registration number PCW 6701), was missing.

Johnitty worked at Trinidad Generation Unlimited at Vessigny Village in La Brea. He worked a 12-hour shift (7 am-7 pm) on Monday.

Johnitty planned to visit his parents’ home in Cedros on Wednesday. He was their only child.

Instead, his parents and other relatives were changing the locks to the doors of his home on Wednesday morning, hours after the gruesome discovery.

Johnitty’s father, Vincent, told Newsday he last spoke to his son on Sunday, when he promised to visit Cedros on Wednesday.

On Tuesday Johnitty did not show up for work, and friends and co-workers called his cellphone repeatedly. He did not reply and they became worried.

A friend visited his parents’ home at Cedros, thinking he might have gone to see them.

"The friend said he was calling Ryan the whole night and was not getting through. My wife tried to call him, I tried to call, and we too were not getting through," Vincent said. "We left home about 5 pm and came here. The front gate was closed. I opened it and drove inside. The front and back doors were locked.

"When I opened the back door with my key, his mother walked in and saw his bedroom ransacked."

The grieving father said he heard a fan on in the living room.

"As I was about to take it off, I saw his body on the ground.

"He would normally reach home by 7.30-7. 45pm. We did not see any forced entry. We don’t know if the killers were waiting for him inside or if they approached him when he opened the door," Vincent said.

"My son had good intentions in life. He was a real nice person. He had no enemies."

South Oropouche and Homicide Bureau Region III police visited and investigations are ongoing.