UNC walks out on PM in Tobago bill debate

MP Rudranath Indarsingh arrives at the Red House on Abercromby Street on Tuesday. He was later a part of the Opposition’s walkout of Parliament during the Prime Minister’s contribution to debate on Tobago’s autonomy bills. - SUREASH CHOLAI

AND ELIZABETH GONZALES

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Tuesday led her MPs in a walkout of the House of Representatives in protest at extra time accorded to the Prime Minister to talk in support of a government motion to Adopt the Report of the JSC on the Constitution (Amendment)(Tobago Self-Government) Bill 2020. She said she was standing up for democracy and for Tobago.

With the bill now lacking the requisite Opposition support for passage, the Government started it off in committee stage but with no prospect of getting a special majority, House Leader Camille Robinson-Regis adjourned the sitting until Wednesday when the committee stage will resume on the bill.

Earlier signs of discord arose when Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram twice rose on a point of order to interrupt Dr Rowley who then complained to the Speaker who in turn declared the standing orders must not be abused.

Things then came to a head on a motion to give an hour extra of speaking time to Rowley, who himself was giving a heated contribution over political figures in Tobago.

Robinson-Regis said, “If I may, given the importance of this matter and given the fact that I ceded my time in order for the Prime Minister to close and to make his presentation, I beg to move that the Prime Minister be given 60 more minutes to complete.”

Ratiram loudly said,”The question must be put.”

Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh, acting as Opposition whip, rose, saying, “Could I get your clarification, Madam Speaker.” Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George said, “You’re a very senior member and you know these sort of procedural motions are put without debate.”

She put the question that the PM get an extra 60 minutes, then concluding that the ayes have it.

Indarsingh rose again, to object. “With your (Speaker’s) leave the motion has prevailed, but at no point in time was there an agreement as it relates to this particular process.” He tried to continue talking as his mike faded and the Speaker rose to ask him to have a seat.

“There was no agreement as it relates to wind up, Madam Speaker,” Indarsingh continued to protest from his seat.

The Speaker told him to apologise for his words or else she would have to exercise another option.

“Apologise for what, Madam Speaker? There was no agreement as it relates to this.”

Annisette-George again told him to apologise.

Ratiram tried to intervene as peacemaker only to be slammed down by the Speaker saying,”I do not recognise you and I don’t want anybody assisting me.”

Indarsingh stood and said, “Madam Speaker, I apologise but I am...”

“That is it!” interjected the Speaker. “I’m prepared to take your apology. If you want to go on as I said you have an option (that is, to leave.)”

Some minutes later Persad-Bissessar was heard loudly complaining.

“This is a total abuse of the standing orders.”

Opposition MPs left and Persad-Bissessar held a briefing outside of the Red House with her MPs, seeking to justify the walkout.

At that briefing, Persad-Bissesar complained that the government had spend the last two days in Parliament “bullying” the Opposition and its political opponents. She added that the granting of the extension to the PM was a breach of parliamentry practice and procedure and was tantamount to an abuse by the sitting government.

In walking out of the debate, Persad-Bissessar said, the UNC had stood up for democracy as well as Tobago.

Less than an hour later, Robinson-Regis, in a press conference, denied the government had done wrong. She said Standing Order 46(2) allowed for any minister to be given the right of reply.

She explained that since the bill was personal to the Prime Minister, as a Tobagonian, it was important to give him the opportunity to close the debate in her place.

On the extension of Rowley’s speaking time to an additional 60 minutes, she said all protocols were followed and a proper vote was carried out.

“What happened was not something that is unusual but it is something that may not have happened previously,” she said explaining, “You can concede your time to the Prime Minister in circumstances where a debate is as important as this.”

She added that special consideration will be given to amendments suggested by former THA chief secretary Hochoy Charles and Progressive Democratic Patriots deputy leader Farley Augustine for discussion.

Asked if the government is hopeful for the Opposition’s support on the bill, Robinson-Regis said, “We have to do what we have to do but we also have to do what we can do with our 22 seats.”

She accused the Opposition of turning up unprepared and detached.

“We have the MP for Siparia (who) was not in the chamber and did not speak on this matter, The MP for Oropouche East, Moruga/Tableland and Barataria/San Juan did not speak on this matter.

“We found it disturbing that Persad-Bissessar chose not the participate in a debate of such importance to the people of Tobago.”

She said while the government is concerned by the actions of the Opposition it didn’t come as a surprise.

Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe, also at the pres conference, said she was disappointed by the “show” put on by the Opposition.

“This was a sham, it was shameful. I hope the people of TT see through the facade that has taken place over the last two days.”