UNC senator: 'Why sever CAL workers when we'll need them back?'

Damian Lyder - Office of the Parliament

OPPOSITION Senator Damian Lyder wants the government to explain why it chose to terminate Caribbean Airlines (CAL) employees, at considerable expense to taxpayers, given the company will need to fill voids if the industry is to rebound by 2023, as was recently suggested.

Lyder, speaking on Monday during the United National Congress’s Virtual Report, accused the government of wasting taxpayers’ money by firing skilled people, whom it spend thousands to train.

He asked, “What would have been the cost to keep these workers, given that you’re already taking $110 million from the public purse, your taxpayers money, to sever from them?

“You are sending workers home, yet last October, on the news headlines, whilst CAL is busy cutting people off, cutting salaries, you had a CEO of the airline paying himself a $500,000 bonus for his performance.

"What is the performance now? What is going to be the real cost of finding staff in 2023 to fill those vacancies that you are now creating and having to train employees again…

“Could this government have not taken this $110 million and kept them employed until 2023, or at least many of the critical staff that will be going home, the highly trained staff that thousands of dollars were spent on to train them?”

Lyder said the country stands to lose highly qualified and trained professionals who will now have to emigrate to find jobs in their industry, while others will leave the industry altogether.

“Especially knowing that after this game of catch and release, you have to now rehire them into the same positions to ensure that you have optimal staff by 2023 when the new travel bump comes.

"They are going to board the same airlines they work for and exit this country and we will have a brain drain in the aviation industry.

He lamented the “lack of foresight” in CAL’s downsizing, especially in light of regional airline LIAT’s liquidation and by extension, the opening of vacant routes to other airlines.

"The rest of the Caribbean has been reopened or is reopening. Flights are coming in (the Caribbean) left, right and centre, and here we are downsizing CAL," Lyder complained.