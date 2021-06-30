Tropical wave approaches Lesser Antilles

Midday rainfall in Port of Spain last Wednesday. Photo by Sureash Cholai

On Wednesday the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service reported the growth of a tropical wave near the Lesser Antilles, which may become a tropical cyclone.

In a press release the Met Office said it is the second wave in the last 24 hours.

The former is currently affecting part of the Lesser Antilles with rain and thunderstorms, and will continue to move west over the Caribbean without major concern.

However, the release explained the second wave is approximately 2,090 km east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles, centred near 8.5N 42W and moving west-northwest at about 35 km/h.

“This wave is gradually becoming more organised and now has a more favorable probability of becoming a tropical cyclone with a 70 per cent (high) probability of intensification during the next 48 hours and a 90 per cent (high) probability during the next five days,” the statement said.

Regardless of the development of the tropical wave, it will probably produce gusts of wind and heavy rains locally in parts of the Lesser Antilles between Friday and Saturday.

The statement said, “At this time the second wave does not represent a direct threat to Trinidad and Tobago or Grenada and their dependencies."

The Met Office said it would continue to closely monitor these systems and would issue an update.