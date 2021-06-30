The road to Tobago's self-government

DR VANUS JAMES

DR WINFORD JAMES

This is the conclusion of the article reflecting on the Constitution (Amendment) (Tobago Self-Government) Bill, 2021, and The Tobago Island Government Bill, 2021. The first and second parts were carried in the Newsday on Sunday and Tuesday, respectively.

Other specific matters of concern deserving reference

A NUMBER of proposals seem designed to deny self-determination to Tobago. These should be matters of concern to the country.

21. It is unclear how the provisions of Sections 15 to 18 of The Constitution (Amendment) (Tobago Self-Government) Bill, 2021 to divide the service commissions to locate two subordinates in Tobago in so-called "Tobago Divisions" would promote either equality of status or self-determination for Tobago.

22. In Section 42 of the proposed Tobago Island Government Bill, 2021,

a. The Minister of Finance and two Cabinet members make up the majority of the proposed five-member Fiscal Review Commission, with the other two members coming from the Executive Council. This is explicit domination of the financing arrangements for Tobago by the Government of TT, contrary to the principles of equal status and self-determination.

b. The Fiscal Review Commission therefore entrenches Tobago’s dependence on the Cabinet.

c. The Minister of Finance controls the borrowing rights of the Tobago Island Government, since borrowing is to be undertaken “subject to the approval of the minister with responsibility for finance, which should not unreasonably be withheld.”

23. In Section 37 of the proposed Tobago Island Government Bill, 2021, the Central Bank controls Tobago’s investment portfolio, without any option for Tobago to manage its own affairs from Tobago. The Central Bank is under the control of the Minister of Finance.

24. The financing arrangements for the Tobago Island Government are arbitrary and contrary to the principles of equality of status and self-determination, as specified above:

a. The provision of Section 29 of the proposed Tobago Island Government Bill, 2021 allocating to Tobago a minimum of 6.8 per cent of parliamentary appropriations in any year is not based on any known economic principle, and thus cannot be adjusted on a rational basis. It also denies equality of status to Trinidad with respect to the recurrent expenditures of the Government of TT.

b. The absence of boundaries for Tobago makes it virtually impossible to specify predictable and fair development revenues for Tobago that reflect the equal status principle.

Constitutional provisions for national financing of Tobago

25. Provisions for national contributions to financing of Tobago are based on the assumption that the Government of TT collects most of the taxes, royalties and special revenues created by the national economy. The provisions amount to a national revenue-sharing arrangement.

26. If defined on the basis of the equidistant line, Tobago can be financed with a fixed, fair and predictable share of national expenditures specified in the Constitution based on internationally tested and trusted principles applying the facts of the local case:

a. Recurrent revenues as determined by an equal share for every citizen, which would assign Tobago a share of national recurrent expenditures equal to its share of the population. This was the precedent that led the DRC to a minimum of 4.03 per cent. Today, that share would approximate five per cent.

b. Development revenues assigned as a share of national development expenditures equal to the arithmetic mean of the population share (say five per cent) and the share of the economic geographical space which Tobago is responsible to develop (say 60 per cent). This would assign Tobago approximately 32 per cent of the development expenditures of the country.

c. Implementation of these provisions would require the Central Statistical Office to certify in each year the population of Tobago and the population of Trinidad.

27. This approach is fair and predictable, and avoids the politicised, gratuitous and colonising approach of the proposed bills of the central government. It removes the discretion of the Minister of Finance in Trinidad and gives Tobago firm foundations for launching a credible development programme on the national account.

28. Further, since Tobago can raise revenues by means other than those provided by the financing from the Government of TT, there will be a built-in incentive to grow the Tobago economy.

The way forward

It is still the best way forward for the 12 elected representatives to the THA to form the Assembly so that Tobago’s voice on the required amendments can be properly heard. They should do the following:

29. End the current anti-democratic governance process and move immediately to establish the THA and provide Tobago with a legitimate Executive Council to undertake its 5th Schedule responsibilities under Act 40, 1996.

30. Establish an appropriate bipartisan governance committee to:

a. Specify the required amendments of the Constitution that would deliver to Tobago equality of status and self-determination.

b. Lead all negotiations with Trinidad to amend the Constitution in the interest specifically of Tobago and generally of TT.

31. Contrary to the pronouncements of the Prime Minister, the time is not yet past for the 12 elected representatives to take this step in the national interest.