Taxi drivers happy to carry 75% capacity

In this May 28 file photo, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Taxi Driver Network and the Chaguanas Taxi Drivers Association Adrian Acosta speaks during a press conference on Coffee Street, San Fernando. Also in the photo is Trustee Haimraj Narine. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Government’s decision to increase public transport capacity from 50 to 75 per cent has been described as a welcome move.

So said at least two members of the Trinidad and Tobago Taxi Drivers' Network ( TTTDN) on Wednesday.

On Tuesday morning, TTTDN’s president Adrian Acosta and members held a press conference to call on the Government to increase the capacity permitted in taxis under the pandemic rules.

Hours later, at 9.41 pm, the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs, in a Facebook post, issued the latest legal notice ( Public Health Regulations), increasing the passenger capacity of taxis and maxi-taxis from 50 to 75 per cent.

The regulations are in effect until July 18.

Several other organisations, including the Health Ministry, have shared the post.

Orlando Romilly, president of the Couva/Point Lisas/San Fernando Taxi Drivers’ Association, credited the decision to the network’s call. His association is part of TTTDN.

"We firmly believe it is a direct result of our action," said Romilly on Wednesday.

Apart from complaining about taxis' capacity on Tuesday, the network’s president also called on maxi-taxi drivers to join in solidarity and stay home on Tuesday.

Considering the latest regulation, TTTDN planned to meet on Wednesday evening on whether the call remains in effect.

Romilly added, "The question is, what happens after the 18th? We do not know if the capacity will return to 50 per cent. That was just one part of our struggles.

"The other part regards PH drivers, which is the bigger picture."

He told Newsday his association is keeping its promise and reverting to its original fares thanks to the increased passenger capacity.

"We, in this association, had raised the fares by $2 because of the 50 per cent capacity. We are keeping our promise, bearing in mind this association has not raised fares in the past 13 years."

Many taxi drivers, including Acosta, said they do not want to take any covid19 vaccines.

Romilly said,"On Sunday, I turned 53. I am in good health, so I am not going to that vaccine. It is experimental."

Princes Town/San Fernando Taxi Drivers Association president Dennis Jagessar, who is also a board member of TTTDN, said after a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, a decision would be made on the way forward on the proposed day of rest and reflection.

Like Romilly, Jagessar said fares would revert to previous levels.

He said he too is "holding up on" taking any vaccines.

Calls to TTTDN’s president Adrian Acosta went unanswered.