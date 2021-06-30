SWRHA investigating case of pregnant covid19 patient

The San Fernando General Hospital. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) is investigating the case of a woman who was pregnant with twins at a covid19 facility.

She has since delivered the babies, but one has died.

Speaking at the Health Ministry's virtual press conference on Wednesday morning, SWRHA CEO Dr Brian Armour said the woman was at the Augustus Long Hospital in Pointe-a-Pierre, but had to be transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.

The babies were delivered prematurely.

"The two babies were critically ill, and one of the twins has unfortunately passed away, and we would like to take this opportunity to express condolences to both mother and father and the family at this time," he said.

"The matter is undergoing the customary investigation in collaboration with the Ministry of Health."

Armour said the general management for pregnant mothers follows national guidelines and clinical experts make the necessary decisions.

The reporter who asked the question said there was no gynaecologist at the Augustus Long Hospital at the time and sought clarification on arrangements for pregnant women at covid19 facilities.

Armour replied, "For a pregnant mother having covid19, we have to take care of the mother first, so to speak...and therefore, decisions are made in that regard. And thereafter, any issue that relates to the unborn baby or the delivery, then a second clinical decision is made in order to ensure a safe and healthy delivery,"