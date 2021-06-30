South Oropouche man killed at home
Robbery is believed to be the motive in the murder of a South Oropouche man.
Relatives found the body of plant operator Ryan Johnitty, 33, on Tuesday at about 7 pm at his home at Dow Village.
Police said there was a white plastic bag over his head and a belt and black cord around his neck.
His car, a white Kia Optima Sedan, was missing.
Johnitty worked at Trinidad Generation Unlimited.
South Oropouche and Homicide Bureau Region III police visited and investigations are ongoing.
