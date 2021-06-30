N Touch
News

South Oropouche man killed at home

Ryan Johnitty found murdered on Tuesday night.
Ryan Johnitty found murdered on Tuesday night.

Robbery is believed to be the motive in the murder of a South Oropouche man.

Relatives found the body of plant operator Ryan Johnitty, 33, on Tuesday at about 7 pm at his home at Dow Village.

Police said there was a white plastic bag over his head and a belt and black cord around his neck.

His car, a white Kia Optima Sedan, was missing.

Johnitty worked at Trinidad Generation Unlimited.

South Oropouche and Homicide Bureau Region III police visited and investigations are ongoing.

Comments

"South Oropouche man killed at home"

More in this section