South Oropouche man killed at home

Ryan Johnitty found murdered on Tuesday night.

Robbery is believed to be the motive in the murder of a South Oropouche man.

Relatives found the body of plant operator Ryan Johnitty, 33, on Tuesday at about 7 pm at his home at Dow Village.

Police said there was a white plastic bag over his head and a belt and black cord around his neck.

His car, a white Kia Optima Sedan, was missing.

Johnitty worked at Trinidad Generation Unlimited.

South Oropouche and Homicide Bureau Region III police visited and investigations are ongoing.