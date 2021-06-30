Sagicor gives aid to NGOs

Sagicor advisor Jo-An Hislop, left, presents Esther Moore-Roberts, the Superintendent of the Moravian Church Tobago Conference with grocery vouchers to support at-risk families in the community, at Sagicor’s office in Lowlands, Tobago. -

Sagicor has reached out and partnered with various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and special-interest groups to provide relief to vulnerable sectors of society in June.

Among the beneficiaries were the Loveuntil Foundation, the Margaret Kistow Children’s Home, the Moravian Church Tobago Conference and the Peace of Mind Elderly Home.

CEO of Sagicor Life Inc Robert Trestrail said assisting people in need was important to the company.

“It’s important to the Sagicor team that we extend a helping hand to our fellow citizens. This pandemic has been a turbulent time in the world’s history and the recent lockdowns have placed added hardships on many. Assisting those who need help is important to us at Sagicor,” Trestrail said in a media release.

The Loveuntil Foundation, based in Laventille, was one of the recent recipients of the company’s benevolence and received funds to provide care packages for young children in single-parent homes. Its chairman Brian Jones said, “Sagicor’s donation meant that at least 20 families were helped as a result of receiving it. With an average of five per household, it means at least 100 persons would have benefited.”

Similarly, Margaret Kistow, founder of the Margaret Kistow Children’s Home in Arima, received grocery vouchers on behalf of the home which will be used to assist the wards of the home.

Sagicor also supported Tobago, through a partnership with the Moravian Church Tobago Conference, to provide groceries to at-risk families in the community. Last year, in the insurance company’s covid relief efforts, the Peace of Mind Elderly Home, in Signal Hill received a three-month supply of meal and hygiene items. This year, Sagicor continued that support, as food vouchers were handed over to the home’s matron, Allison Hay.

Earlier in the lockdown, the company said it also presented food hampers and sanitation supplies to the St James Police Youth Club to assist its membership and their families.