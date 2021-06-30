Repatriation flights to Trinidad and Tobago continue

File photo: The Piarco international airport. -

Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, principal medical officer of health, has said that while "you may not have been hearing about them, repatriation exercises continue to occur unabated."

She was speaking at the Health Ministry's virtual press conference on Wednesday morning.

She said on July 3, there will be a flight from New York to Trinidad and Tobago. As of 8 am on Wednesday, she said, 116 people had tickets for that flight.

On July 6, there will be another flight from Toronto, Canada, and "a planned exercise for students in Barbados" on July 13.