Pt Fortin MP to host virtual prayer meeting for SEA, CXC students

File photo: Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards leaving the Red House - Photo by Jeff Mayers

POINT Fortin MP Kennedy Richards Jr has organised a virtual prayer meeting for all students writing exams.

It will be held at 5 pm on Wednesday via Zoom.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Richards told SEA, CSEC and CAPE students: "We know that you are in exam season and have been experiencing emotional and mental distress. To put that to rest, I am inviting you to attend a virtual vesper service in your honour."

Inviting them to "Come and be inspired and motivated," he said there would also be tips to help them cope with anxiety and stress during the exam."

CSEC and CAPE exams began last week and the SEA exam is on Thursday.

The meeting ID for the prayer session is 814 0939 1483, and the passcode is 656746.

For more information, those interested are asked to call 648-1086.