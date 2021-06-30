News
Photos of the day June 29 2021
Roger Jacob
2 Hrs Ago
This police officer posted at the Red House recieves a healthy elbow bounce from health minister Terrance Deyalsingh as he makes his way to the Parliament Chamber on Tuesday. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
at left Rudranath Indarsingh alongside his parliamentary colleague Dr. Roodal Moonilal make their way to the main entrance at Red House where debate on the motion continued on the Tobago Self Government Bill 2020 in the Parliament Chamber on Tuesday. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Followed closely by his bodyguards, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley walks toward the entrance of the Red House as debate on the motion continued on the Tobago Self Government Bill 2020 in the Parliament Chamber on Tuesday. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Relatives of the late Winsford 'Joker' Devine pay their final respect to the calypso icon, after the funeral service at the Church of the Nativity located in Crystal Stream in Diego Martin on Tuesday. - SUREASH CHOLAI
A student leaves the ASJA Girls College in San Fernando, after completing the CSEC Food and Nutrition examination on Tuesday. - Angelo Marcelle
Classmates of Bishop's High School in Scarborough Tobago, Ariel De Freitas and Rachel Smart were confident of their performance in the CSEC Carribbean History examination on Tuesday. - DAVID REID
Members of the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment accompany this police officer on foot patrol on High Street in San Fernando on Tuesday. - AYANNA KINSALE
