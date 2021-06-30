No flight,no refund

THE EDITOR: In January 2020, I paid in full to a travel agency in Chaguanas the cost of a return ticket from Tobago to London (via Virgin Atlantic). The travel dates were June 2 (departure) and June 16 (return).

This service was not received – Virgin Atlantic did not fly. The travel agency closed its doors physically. Then it rejected telephone calls, ignored e-mails and did not respond to myriad messages.

Out of pocket for two months' income (I am a pensioner), I must ask: what recourse do I have? I imagine I am not alone in this dilemma and would be grateful for a response and guidance which would resolve this 16-month outstanding issue.

ANNE M SIRJOU

Preysal, Couva