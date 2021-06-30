Nalis continues preservation, conservation series

Although Nalis’ walk-in services remain suspended at this time, the authority’s Preservation and Conservation (PAC) Laboratory continues its free preservation webinar series targeted to librarians, archivists, heritage keepers and the public.

The series provides participants with information and techniques for caring for their collections, a media release said.

On June 30, at 1 pm the PAC Laboratory will hold another session, Family Heirloom Preservation Clinic (CDs and DVDs). This will explore tips and techniques for the long-term care and storage of optical discs, namely compact discs (CDs) and digital video discs (DVDs).

To participate visit https://tinyurl.com/PAC-Clinic-CDs-DVDs.

Those unable to attend the live webinars can view them after on Preservation Webinar Series Playlist on the Nalis YouTube Page: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLqZpK7NAGaB0Mfa0djHCytQ0XFOj6fyqI

For more info about the series and Nalis’ preservation and conservation services, e-mail: nalis@nalis.gov.tt.