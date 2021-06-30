Minister Cox, show some compassion

Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Open letter to Minister Donna Cox.

Even prior to the advent of the covid19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns, there have been many people in this country who have unfortunately been dependent on assistance from the State or civil society in order to put bread on their tables. The crippling of our economy further exacerbated this situation and, of course, the restrictions that came with the covid19 pandemic sent it into overdrive.

I have seen firsthand hundreds of people within my own electoral district struggle to make ends meet and have tried their best to feed their families. I have taken a personal interest in these cases and have been trying my utmost best to assist these people with food support, with the help of corporate TT, NGOs and civil society. It has indeed been an uphill battle but one we continue to fight because we understand the severity and the sensitivity of the situation.

To open the newspapers and read that you have alluded to the fact that some of the people trying to access assistance with basic food items are “in greed” did not sit well with me. What’s worse is that you hold such an important position as Minister of Social Development and Family Services and you are charged with the responsibility of looking after some of our most vulnerable citizens.

To adopt a dismissive approach as you have paints the picture in the mind of the population that you do not fully appreciate the extent of the situation and as such it impairs your judgment and prevents you from acting in a decisive manner to see to it that all those who need help are assisted.

I have been in touch with many people during this pandemic and I can assure you that the situation we are faced with is a grim one. No one is willingly going to stand in a long line with hundreds of other people in the scorching sun for a hamper of basic food items if they were not really in need. That movement of people for this type of support in itself should be an indicator to the Government of what we are faced with and it should prompt decisive action to ensure our people do not go hungry.

Now is not the time to be an apologist for the Government. Now is not the time to make excuses. Now is not the time to dismiss a serious situation in a frivolous manner. We must do better. Though I may be just a local government councillor, I feel compelled to speak on behalf of the burgesses of Reform/Manahambre, while I also acknowledge our entire country is feeling the pinch. Our people are hurting, crying and struggling to survive.

As a leader in our country with such an important role, basic compassion should not be an accessory, but rather a necessity. I urge you to reconsider your approach, look at the situation for what it really is and consider the necessary actions going forward.

CHRIS ARSHAD HOSEIN

UNC councillor

Reform/Manahambre