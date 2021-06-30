Michelle-Lee Ahye sprints to gold in Poland

Trinidad and Tobago sprinter Michelle-Lee Ahye

NATIONAL sprinter Michelle-Lee Ahye won gold in the women’s 100 metres at the Irena Szewinska Memorial/Bydgoszcz Cup event in Poland on Wednesday.

At the Zdzislaw Krzyszkowiak Stadium, Ahye clocked 11.33 seconds in her golden run. Receiving silver was American Kiara Parker (11.56 seconds) while Danish runner Mathilde Kramer (11.76 seconds) grabbed bronze.

The 29-year old is gearing up for Tokyo Games which gets underway from July 23 to August 8.

On June 5, she booked an Olympic spot by clocking 10.96 seconds (season-best) in heat three of the women’s 100 metres at the North American, Central American and Caribbean Games New Life Invitational in Florida, USA.

The Olympic standard is 11.15 seconds.