Maskless macho men

THE EDITOR: For every female seen wearing a face mask with her nose exposed there are four men being just as silly. I wonder why.

Is it male vanity or just misbelieving that they appear macho? Accordingly, more men appear to be dying from covid19 than women.

There appears to be no specific age group. Wearing the mask under the chin seems to be very popular with all males.

The covid19 crapaud says he is waiting for them to call him about going liming later.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin