Infrastructural upgrades in progress

A soldier patrols the Area Hospital Point Fortin which is housing covid19 patients. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: The South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) has noted recent news stories and a newspaper editorial centred around the temporary relocation of the outpatient psychiatric clinic at the Point Fortin Extended Care Centre (PFECC), which provides clinical care services to our valued clients.

The new Point Fortin Hospital was commissioned in March 2021, with resultant transfer of staff and services at the Area Hospital Point Fortin (AHPF). The original plan, since 2020, was to subsequently do minor refurbishment works at AHPF thereafter, in order to house patients and staff from PFECC temporarily, so that more major works required for this facility could be undertaken.

Due to the emergency covid19 situation, the refurbishment of the AHPF did occur, but was expedited to house covid19 patients. This has temporarily halted SWRHA to fully attend to the PFECC by way of our prior plan, together with the priority given to realignment of all hospital services, as previously indicated in our media releases and statements.

With regard to the Point Fortin outpatient psychiatric clinic being temporarily located at the PFECC, due to the same emergency covid19 situation, consideration had to be given, notwithstanding the need to upgrade PFECC, to this facility being accessible to the clientele public depending on these services in the area, as well as the space requirements this facility affords for a mental health clinic, not readily available in a routine health centre.

SWRHA is looking into all concerns raised and the public will soon be appropriately advised of alternative locations for the Psychiatric Outpatient Clinic. The staff will be internally communicated further on the revised actions and timelines to upgrade the PFECC.

SWRHA continues to invite our valued patients and clients to contact our Customer Service Centre at 87-SWRHA (877-9742) for any matter in relations to healthcare.

Corporate Communication Department

South-West Regional Health Authority