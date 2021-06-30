Hinds: Audit finds Trinidad and Tobago's disaster response satisfactory

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds says Trinidad and Tobago's performance and capacities in disaster response have been deemed adequate, based on the findings of an independent disaster management audit last October.

Responding to urgent questions from Opposition Senator Wade Mark in the Senate on Wednesday, Hinds said the audit, which was done by the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), measured the capacities of TT based on the international Sendai Framework for disaster-risk reduction.

"The objective of the audit was to asses TT's disaster management capacity, mitigation, response and recovery.

"It was determined that the country's level of preparedness is performing satisfactorily.

"The National Response Framework (NRF) is subject to periodic review, the last of which occurred in 2016."

Hinds also noted that the National Tsunami Protocol and Plan were under review after a tsunami exercise on March 11 and said the report would be brought to Parliament after Cabinet's consideration and approval.

The NRF is a series of protocols which highlights the goals and objectives of emergency services in responding to small and large-scale natural disasters.