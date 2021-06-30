Griffith on criminal plots: We are aware

File photo: CoP Gary Griffith at his press conference, Police Administrative Building, Port of Spain. Photo by Sureash Cholai

The different intelligence-gathering arms of national security are working to intercept and confront any threats to national security. This was said by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith as he urged the public not to be fearful, but to instead work with the authorities to keep the nation safe.

Responding to Newsday's question during the weekly police media briefing on Tuesday, Griffith said while he could not say much on the seizure of weapons and explosives outside the maximum security prison in Arouca last week Wednesday, the different branches of the protective services were working to gather intelligence and thwart any plans to disrupt law and order.

He also warned citizens that while there was no need to be fearful, the threat posed by criminals was real.

"Because of the close relationship between different arms of the protective services, the police, the prisons, the SSA, we have a lot of intelligence networks, and those units work together to understand, analyse and ascertain what is happening.

"That is why we were able to crack any plot of what we would have seen based on the extraction of items. As it relates to a possible plan for persons to affect the prison service, we would continue to do what is required.

“I give the assurance to the public that we are aware and we knew what happened a few years ago. I give the assurance that everything that can be done, will be done.

"If you have information, bring it to our attention. But we do need to understand that there are enemies of the State out there and they will do a lot to affect and destabilise the country for their own selfish agenda."