Govt must rethink its approach

People wait for transportation alongside the San Fernando By-Pass after they were turned away from receiving hampers at the South Park Mall due to the large crowd that showed up. Photo by Angelo Marcelle - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: The images on the front pages of the June 26 daily newspapers is a real indictment against this so-called loving country of TT. I refer to that South Park debacle.

Whereas some people might be perennial hamper collectors, the majority are not.

We rush to send all sorts of stuff to St Vincent and other countries in need but heap contempt at our own who are in need, many of whom were earning their “little living” and now have no earnings.

The Government must be commended (in this Trickidadian society) for its herculean task of salary relief grants, market bags and food cards. But could that really suffice? People really need help. The Government needs to rethink its approach to this assistance. Thousands of honest people cannot be made to suffer for the few dishonest ones. Deal with the dishonest ones after. This is a pandemic situation, it is not a mere hamper giveaway.

There are people who were rendered unemployed in 2020 with nothing to take away more than their last pay. Some might have gotten a footing somewhere since but along comes the current lockdown. And no, there is no argument that it was absolutely necessary.

I know what happened in 1987 when the NAR government unceremoniously cut public servants’ pay with not even a heads-up for them to get their house in order. Many, as has occurred during this pandemic, could not pay their mortgage nor their rent.

People need toilet paper after they eat. They need rice, flour, soap and other commodities. Most understand that life cannot be the same as it was and are just happy for the little they get.

All those people who would have travelled the world over the past two years and who now find themselves with unexpected savings, it would be nice to see them start a GoFundMe platform with some of that money to help people in need.

The question now is: what can I do for my country. The Government cannot do it all.

I know many others are helping but thank you South Park for bringing this plight to the forefront.

To the people who are feeling it, tough times don't last forever but tough people do. South Park and others are just the vehicle but Jehovah God is your provider, trust him.

Take your covid19 responsibilities seriously and stay safe, TT.

ANN MARIE DAVIDSON

via e-mail