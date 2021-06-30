Fire which killed Tobago woman, 87, was accidental

Christiana Neptune-John -

The fire which killed 87-year-old Christiana Neptune-John, who was trapped in her Golden Lane home during the pre-dawn hours on Sunday, has been deemed accidental.

Divisional Fire Officer David Thomas said on Wednesday, "The fire started in the bedroom, which could have resulted from a candle, a cockset (mosquito coil) or that kind of thing. Because of the complete burning of the structure, we couldn't determine exactly what (it was), but we're sure that it started in the bedroom and it wasn't any malicious act, it was just accidental in nature."

The charred corpse of Neptune-John, who lived alone in the small wooden house, was found by fire officers who responded to a distress call around 4 am.

The pensioner’s neighbours – 24-year-old Denzel Clarke and his stepfather – tried to save the woman, but the blaze was too intense.

Newsday understands the house had just one door and two windows.

Thomas said the house was valued at $90,000.