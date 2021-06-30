En ToTo donates stationery to SEA students

In this February 2020 file photo, students participate in En Toto’s Annual Secondary Schools Fitness Fair. -

The youth-oriented non-governmental organisation En ToTo recently rolled out a mammoth donation of some 6,000 stationery kits to students of some 180 schools in Trinidad, as fifth-standard students prepare for Thursday's nationwide Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam.

Most schooling is being done digitally, but children preparing for the SEA exams need traditional classroom materials, which can be expensive, particularly when many parents have had restricted incomes for months.

En ToTo has consistently given out stationery supplies since 2007. In the past two years, it said, recipients were particularly enthusiastic, given economic conditions challenging the country.

The NGO's president Joanne Harroo-Blackman credited Rhand Credit Union. Rhand recently partnered with En ToTo, and is soon expected to engage in an initiative with En ToTo to open an account for a child from each school, who will be selected at random. Harroo-Blackman said further details will be publicised shortly.

Harroo-Blackman also thanked "key personnel" at the Ministry of Education, including Permanent Secretary Lenor Baptiste-Simmons, Chief Education Officer Lisa Henry-David; school supervisor Charlayne Knight-Casimire; chair of principals, Port of Spain Education District, Dr Charlene Quamina-Ross; and other supervisors.

Harroo-Blackman said none of the funding for the project came from government grants or donations but was generated solely from fund-raisers "and the generosity of friends, well-wishers and other such supporters.

"It is only by working together that we can truly impact the lives of the nation's youth favourably."

Tobago is traditionally part of En ToTo's drive, but because another organisation donated kits there, En ToTo has given the balance to other children in Trinidad, particularly in the East-West Corridor, where the organisers say schools get less support than in other areas.

Before last year's initiative, En ToTo partnered with the Lions Cultural Centre in Woodbrook, and before at Cascadia Hotel, St Ann's, to host hundreds of students and teachers would enjoy breakfast and take part in activities. This and last year, however, En ToTo provided the stationery directly to the schools, which will then distribute them to children.

The Prime Minister's wife Sharon Rowley, the organisation's patron, would normally interact with the children and help distribute kits.

Harroo-Blackman praised Rowley, saying, "This lady has been very steadfast, loyal, committed and dedicated, not just in her overall financial contributions over the past four-odd years (but also) her interest in and support of the nation's youth and their parents or guardians. (It is) reflected in and through her presence to all such related events and activities hosted by our NGO."