Abdool-Richards: No covid19 delta variant cases in Trinidad and Tobago

Principal Medical Officer of Health Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards.

PRINCIPAL medical officer of health Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards says there are no cases of the delta variant of the covid19 virus in Trinidad and Tobago.

She was responding to questions from the media at the Health Ministry's virtual press conference on Wednesday.

She said symptoms of that variant are similar to those of all other variants, which include a dry cough and shortness of breath, among other things.

"So once a person or an individual has any of those suspect symptoms, the common and the less common symptoms, they are advised to immediately seek medical attention.

"At this point in time, there are no confirmed cases of the delta variant in TT."

On its website, the World Health Organization (WHO) lists the delta variant as a "variant of concern" which originated in India. It said it has increased transmissibility and potential reduction in neutralisation by post-vaccination sera.

At a press conference on Wednesday morning, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said this variant has been detected in Barbados.