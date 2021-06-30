A reflection of healthcare we receive

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: The fiasco with the vaccine roll-out is simply a reflection of the type of care citizens receive at the public health institutions. There is poor patient care planning, lack of empathy, with citizens treated as a number, not a human being.

This is what Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh and his team should cry about. Saying sorry does not erase the suffering and trauma caused by the insensitivity and disconnect with ordinary citizens.

A country is judged by its treatment of its citizens, especially the old and vulnerable. What was witnessed earlier this month was shocking, unbelievable and totally unacceptable.

I wonder if this will be another three-day wonder and then disappear or would those responsible be held to account in the future?

SUNITA KISSOON

via e-mail