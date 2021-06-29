Two relatives of suspect in missing woman's case held

File photo: An ambulance transporting the alleged suspect responsible for the disappearance of Khadijah Flament leaves Olera Heights San Fernando on June 18. - AYANNA KINSALE

Two close relatives of the main suspect in the disappearance of Khadijah Flament have been detained.

Newsday learnt that the man and woman, 18, are from Tarodale, near Ste Madeleine.

The two were assisting police from Homicide Bureau Region III with investigations up to Tuesday afternoon.

Police held them late on Monday.

The main suspect, a nurse from Olera Heights in San Fernando, remains at St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital. On June 18, she stripped naked and exposed herself to passers-by.

She had been under police guard while in home quarantine.

That same day, under police supervision, healthcare personnel took her to the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH). She was later transferred to St Ann's for an evaluation.

Flament, 25, is the mother of one and lives with her common-law husband at Lothians Road in Princes Town.

She was last seen on June 7, when she left home to visit her daughter, eight, in San Fernando.

Police said Flament remained unaccounted for up to Tuesday afternoon.