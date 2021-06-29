Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott lands javelin silver in Switzerland

TRINIDAD and Tobago javelin athlete Keshorn Walcott bagged his second silver over the past few days with a commendable effort at the Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern 2021 in Switzerland, on Tuesday.

Walcott is preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which will be held from July 23-August 8. It was postponed by one year because of the covid19 pandemic.

Walcott, a two-time Olympic medallist, landed the spear 85.16 metres on his second attempt which was enough to land a silver medal.

He recorded a throw of 79.16m on his first effort, 83.33m on his third, 80.95m on his fourth and 79.66m on his fifth attempt.

The Toco-born athlete fouled his sixth and final throw.

Johannes Vetter of Germany won gold after landing the spear 92.14m on his second throw. His fellow German Julian Weber finished just behind Walcott with an 84.95m effort on his final throw.

On Saturday, Walcott recorded his best effort for the season with an 89.12m throw at the Kuortane Games Athletics Meet in Kourtane, Finland. That performance also earned him a silver medal.

Walcott is aiming to snatch his third consecutive Olympic medal.

At the 2012 London Games, he won gold, which was followed by a bronze medal four years later in Rio.