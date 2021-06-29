Trinidad and Tobago tennis team enjoy a good day at JITIC U-14

Trinidad and Tobago's Cameron Wong - Angelo Marcelle

TT enjoyed a good day on Monday as the Boys and Girls Under-14 JITIC competition continued at the Federacion Nacional de Tenis de Guatemala, Guatemala.

In the girls mixed category, Cameron Wong brushed aside Maria Jose Suarez of Honduras 6-2, 6-4; Jaeda-Lee Daniel Joseph blanked Guatemala’s Alessandra Solares 6-1, 6-4 and Jordane Dookie defeated Sienna Poma of El Salvador 7-5, 6-1.

But Brianna Harricharan fell to a 6-2, 6-3 defeat to Panama’s Karla Ching.

Kayden Siewrattan was triumphant in his boys mixed category encounter, 7-6(5), 6-4 over Paolo Gonzalez of Panama, Kale Dalla Costa trounced Ignacio Rozados of Costa Rica 6-1, 6-0 while Zachery Byng breezed past Gianluigi Martini of Guatemala 6-1, 6-2.

However, Andres Rendon of El Salvador hammered TT’s Isaiah Boxill 6-1, 6-1.

Up to press time on Monday, there was no result available in the match-up between Siewrattan and Costa Rica’s Andres Gerdel.

The tournament will continue on Tuesday.