Tracy slams 'ignorant' UNC contributions to 'autonomy' debate

PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine -

PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine has described the calibre of United National Congress’ (UNC’s) contributions to the debate on the joint select committee’s (JSC’s) report on the Tobago “autonomy” bills as ignorant and appalling.

Debate on a government motion to adopt the committee’s report on the Tobago Self-Government Bill and Tobago Island Administration Bill began in the House of Representatives on Monday and continued on Tuesday.

The bills, which are meant to give Tobago more say in managing its affairs, require a three-fifths majority for passage.

On Monday, in a media statement issued through the PNM Tobago Council, Davidson-Celestine accused the UNC and PDP of disrespecting Tobagonians by not supporting the legislation.

She added that the UNC, by its refusal to support the bills, has denied Tobago receipt of an enhanced budget allocation and the opportunity to make its own laws.

Davidson-Celestine, who was in Trinidad for the debates, further claimed the UNC and PDP were “trading politics before people.”

On Tuesday, Davidson-Celestine told Newsday the UNC is “uniquely qualified to not speak on Tobago matters.”

She continued: “The quality of Tobago information from the UNC during this debate is appalling. The level of ignorance for the basics sends a clear message that the UNC has total disregard for the people of this island.”