Tobago's active covid19 cases rise to 102

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago's active covid19 cases rose to 102 on Tuesday.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said the island registered 21 new covid19 cases in the last 24 hours.

There are 76 covid19 patients in home isolation and 18 at state facilities. There are no patients in ICU.

The division said eight patients are at a step-down facility.

There have been six discharges.

Overall, 7,766 people have been tested for the virus and there have been 834 positive cases.

Deaths remain at 24.

The vaccination process continued with 9,674 people receiving first jabs and 4,103 people receiving their two doses of either AstraZeneca or Sinopharm.