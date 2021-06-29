Sambo earns recognition from IOC

International Sambo Federation CEO Michal Buchel, left, shakes the hand of Jason Fraser, vice president, Commonwealth Sambo Association and president of the TT Sambo and Combat Sambo Federation. -

TRINIDAD and Tobago will have a higher chance of gaining medals in future Olympic Games as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has granted full recognition to six sports, including kickboxing, muay thai and sambo. TT are traditionally a strong team at Sambo championships so there is definitely a great chance and potential for success in the near future at the Olympic Games.

Also getting the full IOC nod are cheerleading, lacrosse and icestock sports, which, along with kickboxing, muay thai and sambo, are expected to be included in the 2024 Paris Games calendar.

TT Sambo Federation, which is known for always giving impressive performances on the big stage, welcomes the recognition. TT’s athletes can now look forward to the Olympics one day where they can continue to harvest a few medals.

TT Sambo Federation has congratulated International Sambo Federation president Vasily Shestakov, as well as the FIAS Executive Committee members, and all the hardworking team members that worked behind the scenes to obtain full recognition from the IOC. This is a significant milestone for the sport as well as the athletes, coaches, administrators, officials and all stakeholders around the world.

Looking back at the local Sambo Federation over the past ten years, the diligence and conscientious efforts that it took to build this sport from grassroots level upwards in TT was worth it.

TT have consistently performed exceptionally over the years at the Sambo Commonwealth Games, Pan American Sambo championships, President Cup and annually participating in the World Championships, with a haul of over 150 medals.

TT Sambo Federation has excelled in its leadership on the world stage with president, Jason Fraser, who also holds the position of Commonwealth Sambo Association vice-president, Vice President of Union Pan-American De Sambo Association, and a development commission member worldwide for the International Sambo Federation (the only person from the Western Hemisphere).