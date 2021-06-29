Robinson-Regis: No Trinidad and Tobago nationals affected by Florida condo collapse

Camille Robinson-Regis

LEADER of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis said there are no reports of any Trinidad and Tobago nationals being affected by the collapse of a condominum complex in Surfside, Florida on June 24.

She made this statement in the House of Representatives in response to a question from Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes, on behalf of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne. To date, 11 people are know to have died in the collapse of the building and 150 are missing.

Robinson-Regis said, "This is indeed a tragedy. But as of today's date, June 29, 2021, there have been no reports of nationals of TT who have been directly affected by this tragic building collapse."

She said the Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry continues to monitor developments through TT's Consulate General in Miami. Robinson-Regis said the Consulate General is in regular contact with local and state officials in Florida.

"We are also in contact with Caricom counterparts, nationals of TT and the Caribbean diaspora as well as local and state media."

She said the Consulate General is also communicating with the Office of Foreign Missions, which provides regular updates.