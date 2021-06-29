Ram: Let Tobago's laws reflect its culture

Caroni Central MP Arnold Ram - UNC

CARONI Central MP Arnold Ram said on Tuesday that Tobago should be empowered to make its own laws even if those laws were inconsistent with existing laws of the republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

He was speaking in the House of Representatives on the second day of debate on a government motion to Adopt the Report of the JSC on the Constitution (Amendment) (Tobago Self-Government) Bill, 2020, moved by House Leader Camille Robinson-Regis the day before.

On Monday Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said the bill will create a Tobago legislature which will be able to make laws for Tobago, but these should not be inconsistent with TT laws, although he then said the bill would have an inconsistency construction clause to favour Tobago.

Ram argued, "If we want to give Tobago the opportunity of self-governance, this is the opportunity for us to allow them to make their own laws, because they alone will understand their culture.

"As it exists there are a number of small little cultural areas or existing traditions (in which) Trinidad is different from Tobago."

He said Parliament makes laws for Trinidad and Tobago, but these might not be what is best for Tobago.

Ram said that to cater for Tobago's social and cultural needs, the proposed Tobago legislature should have the autonomy to make its own laws, "And not that laws which are inconsistent in specific areas will not be allowed."

Ram said 76 per cent of respondents in a recent television news poll had said the Opposition should not support the bill.

He alleged the Government had ignored one of the UN's principles of good governance relating to participation by quickly bringing the bill to Parliament and not allowing enough time for public consultation, saying three-four weeks was needed.

Ram called for a public referendum on the bill, to which the AG replied that TT has no referendum law.

He said the bill says the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) accounts were a public record under the Constitution, but that a recent Auditor-General special audit report laid in Parliament said the THA had not submitted accounts for "the longest while."

Ram said, "I don't think the THA needs this bill in order to account for their monies and for their finances.

"So we don't need this bill for them to account. They ought to be accounting to the Parliament at this present time and accounting to the Auditor General."

Ram referred to the THA Act 1996, plus a THA Bill 2013 proposed by the People's Partnership government.

"They like to talk about the 1996 formula, but what about the 2013 formula brought by the administration of Kamla Persad-Bissessar? The PNM had an opportunity then to support the bill for the internal self-governance of Tobago, but what did they say?"

Ram said Dr Keith Rowley, then Opposition Leader, had not supported the 2013 bill, but had wanted a tripartite committee to consult afresh on the issue.

"Where is the tripartite committee now?" Ram asked. "Their (PNM) tune and their dance has been changing to meet their position, and there is no constant position with respect to what they want for Tobago."