Politicians mourn murdered Tobago teen

Jamal Sebro -

Politicians across Trinidad and Tobago reacted to the death of former youth parliamentarian Jamal Sebro, 18, who was murdered on Sunday at his home at Farmer's Trace, Jaegar's Hill, Mason Hall.

Sebro, a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Youth Parliament in 2018, was allegedly chopped on his neck by a male relative during an argument. He walked a short distance away from his home, where he collapsed and died.

A land dispute is believed to be the cause of his murder – Tobago's fifth for 2021.

A male relative remains in police custody.

In an interview with Newsday on Monday, THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis said he did not know Sebro but he felt the death could have been prevented.

“It is very sad and vexing that a young life has been snuffed out in such circumstances. I don’t know the details of what transpired – but we’ve got to make better decisions as a people. Too often disputes and differences descend into abuse and violence,” he said.

Deputy political leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) and THA Assemblyman for Parlatuvier/ L’Anse Fourmi/ Speyside Farley Augustine said he came to know the ex-Signal Hill Secondary student during the national youth parliament.

Augustine said: “He was an active participant; very vibrant, fun-loving and always found a way to engage people.”

He said what stood out for him was after the session while having cocktails in the tearoom, Sebro came to him and requested his phone number asking if it was possible to keep in contact for advice.

“He asked if it would be okay for him to call me. Somewhere along the way we lost contact for each other, so I have not seen him the last year and a half or so. Part of me wondered if I could have done more to get back his telephone contact. I am wondering now about how his schooling ended. I am aware that he developed his own agribusiness – I was proud of that.”

He added: “His death reminds me as a leader on the island, of how much our systems are failing. We don’t have sufficient mediators available to families. What else do we really have to help resolve family conflicts without violence.

"No life, especially that of a youth, deserves this end. And that is regardless of the ways of the youth.”

He said he would pray that the mother and family of Sebro “will find some peace throughout this ordeal.”

He said there is need for counselling for the mother and siblings, “all of whom witnessed this gruesome murder.”

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, in debate on the Constitution Amendment (Tobago Self-Government) Bill and Tobago Island Government Bill on Monday in Parliament, said the bills are the solution to Tobago's land woes, and may have prevented Sunday's tragedy.

Sebro's mother Shunelle Bobb told Newsday a relative in police custody had a problem with her immediate family residing on the land.

"He believes to himself that all the land is his own – but it's really family land," she said.

Al-Rawi said, "Mr Deputy Speaker, is it not true today that on the front page of the paper there is a young man who lost his life to the savagery, as it is alleged, over a land dispute? The paper has it reported that he received a chop to his neck over a land dispute."

Al-Rawi added that the bills, if supported by the Opposition, would allow Tobago to make laws to deal with these contentious issues.