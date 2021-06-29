"Photos of the day June 28, 2021."

News
Land surveyor Caius Theodore, uses his surveying instrument to confirm critical markers for the upgrade roadworks on the Valencia Highway project on Monday, after special permission was granted to the Ministry of Works and Transport to restart construction on some of their infrastructure projects. - ROGER JACOB
Student Samira Akinyele of Bishop Anstey High School in Port of Spain was happy for the opportunity to write her Clothing and Textile CSEC examinations at school on Monday. - Marvin Hamilton
Students of the Bishops Anstey High School in Port of Spain exit the school's compound after sitting the Clothing and Textile CSEC examinations on Monday. - Marvin Hamilton
Police officers conduct a road traffic exercise on Independence Square in Port of Spain on Monday, where law enforcement screened motorist for any breaches of the public health guidelines and any other ticketable offences. - Marvin Hamilton
Fire officers from the Fire Service Headquarters on Monday, assisted the principal and administrative staff of the Richmond Street Boys Anglican Primary School with clean up preparations ahead of their hosting of the Secondary Entrance Assessment on the 1st of July. - Marvin Hamilton
Good example shown in this photo of proper social distancing as several customers wait in line outside the First Citizens branch located on Southern Main Road in Marabella on Monday. - Angelo Marcelle
Pedestrians navigate the slippery footpath on High Street in San Fernando, after early Monday morning rains. - Angelo Marcelle
Let's Go - Safety officer Lisinda Popty directs the vehicular traffic around the construction works on the Valencia Highway Project in Valencia on Monday. - ROGER JACOB
Valencia resident Helen Bailey and her son Daniel 7, walk pass labours at work on Monday, after special permission was granted to the Ministry of Works and Transport to restart some of their construction projects, on the Valencia Highway Project. - ROGER JACOB
