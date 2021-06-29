Ministry: CXC to address problem with literature paper

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly. Photo by Sureash Cholai

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said CXC examinations continue to flow smoothly.

CXC (the Caribbean Examinations Council) will address an issue with the Literatures in English paper, she said.

Speaking to Newsday via WhatsApp message, Gadsby-Dolly said the exams are proceeding well.

“The logistics involved in running CXC exams involving over 39,000 registered candidates with multiple subjects and papers are complex, and from time to time, matters do arise which require action, but up to this time, nothing out of the ordinary has been encountered.”

TTUTA president Antonia De Freitas said while mostly positive reports have been received, an issue had come up with one subject.

“There was at least one subject, Literatures in English, where there was a challenge in terms of one of the questions that came, that students were not prepared for. A number of principals in different schools have written reports which have been sent to our local CXC registrar.

"That’s the only issue I’m aware of thus far.

"We’ve been trying to get on to the Education Ministry or the Secondary School Principals Association to verify exactly what the complaint was and how they are addressing it with CXC.”

When asked about the matter, Gadsby-Dolly said, “That is a CXC issue. They set the papers.”

Education Ministry officials said the main challenge which normally occurs is students being unable to find their centres. They said resources to assist students with this could be found on the ministry’s Facebook page.