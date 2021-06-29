Kamla on UNC absence: ‘We respect Tobago's right to self-govern’

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bssessar

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says the United National Congress (UNC) has not been represented in Tobago elections because it “respects the rights of the people of Tobago to determine their political arrangements.”

Speaking at Monday’s UNC Virtual Report, Persad-Bissessar addressed comments made by Camille Robinson-Regis during the debate on a report on the Constitution (Amendment) (Tobago Self-Government) Bill, 2020 in the Lower House on Monday.

Robinson-Regis questioned the UNC’s “commitment to Tobago” during her contribution, in light of the Opposition’s choice not to contest the available seats in some recent general elections, with some notable exceptions, including Jearlean John.

However, Persad-Bissessar took offence at the suggestion that the UNC has neglected Tobago.

“We respect that right (to self-governance). And, therefore, we don’t put a UNC candidate there, because we want the people of Tobago –and they want – to govern themselves.

She described the PNM as “a centrist party being run out of Trinidad (that wants to) dictate to the people of Tobago.“

Explaining that the UNC does not see the point in campaigning somewhere that wants to govern itself, she described the legislation as a way for the present government to do as it sees fit.

“This is not self-government for Tobago. This is going to be a Cabinet government from a central government, which is the PNM government. The bill being debated will not give Tobago greater autonomy. It will make Tobago more dependent on Trinidad.

“Leader of the House, (Camille Robinson-Regis) tells the House, ‘You know, Tobago was made a ward of Trinidad'...That is not true, Camille.”

Conversely, Persad-Bissessar added, “Tobago was made a ward of Trinidad and Tobago, in the same way Chaguanas...in the same way Arima was made a ward of Trinidad and Tobago. That was our state –Trinidad and Tobago. The two came together in unitary fashion, and that’s when we had the system of wards.

“But I do understand that the people of Tobago do want greater autonomy. They want self-government.

“Let us remember, it took a UNC government, and before that, it took a NAR-UNC government, to make major changes to legislation to govern Tobago.

She said it was the UNC, together with the late president ANR Robinson, “who brought legislative change."