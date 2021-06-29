Here we go, spinning and spinning

THE EDITOR: How many times do we have to hear the excuses? We didn’t know, we underestimated, there’s no way to know. Aw shucks, man!

One thing we do know is that the EBC has all the information we need. ID Cards have our date of birth, thereby creating a database by age. This database also provides locations, by constituency. Oh my, imagine how simple. But no, this small task was made to look so difficult.

Who keeps saying the words “vaccine hesitancy?” This country is accustomed to vaccines. Apparently in May a pollster produced figures that showed that the majority of citizens would accept the vaccine. Did the ministry not believe? We seem to be in some kind of vortex spinning and spinning.

And here come the rains and the floods. Are the water courses cleared? Of course not, covid19…

ANNE DE SILVA

St Joseph