Health Ministry: 11 deaths, 185 new covid19 cases

Eleven people have died from covid19 increasing total deaths to 833, the Health Ministry reported on Tuesday. The dead were six elderly men, three elderly women, and two middle-aged men, all with comorbidities.

The ministry also said there are 185 new cases which were detected in samples taken between June 25-28. The total since March 2020 is now 32, 528. However, active cases continue to decline and is now 7,177.

There are 389 people in hospital, 12 less than Monday. Of these, 107 are at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with six in the intensive care unit and 47 in the high dependency unit. There are 63 at the Caura Hospital, 47 at the Augustus Long Hospital, 11 at the St Ann’s Hospital, 54 at the Arima General Hospital, 51 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 38 at the St James Medical Complex, 18 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George, and none at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 139 people in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 40 at UWI Debe, 13 at UTT Valsayn, 28 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 28 at the Port of Spain field hospital, six at the Couva field hospital, none at the Port of Spain General Hospital, 16 at the Tacarigua Facility, and eight in Tobago.

There are 274 people in state quarantine facilities, and 6,464 in home self-isolation. There were 267 and 6,670 on Monday respectively.There are 305 recovered community cases and 43 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

As of Tuesday at 4 pm, 212,774 people had received their first vaccine dose. Of these, 90,379 received the AstraZeneca vaccine, 122,195 received the Sinopharm vaccine, and 200 received the Pfizer vaccine. The number of people who had received their second dose was 80,029.

The number of people tested to date is 230,765, of which 98,839 were tested at private facilities.