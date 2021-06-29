Griffith to reapply for police commissioner post, thanks 'haters' for guiding decision

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has announced that he will reapply for the position and thanked his detractors for strengthening him and guiding his decision.

Griffith's three-year contract as commissioner is expected to come to an end in two months.

Speaking during what he described as possibly his last police media conference at the Police Administration Building, Sackville Street, Port of Spain, on Tuesday, Griffith said the last three years have had their challenges, but confirmed he would reapply for the position.

Citing statistics which showed 80 per cent public support for him as commissioner, Griffith said this was encouraging, but noted that despite the positive feedback on his performance, there were still critics of his work, some of whose business interests he suspected were disrupted by police activities.

"After speaking to my wife, she has given me permission to say that I intend to reapply for the post of commissioner of police.

"In fact I wish to thank the 'Hate the Police' squad. I wish to thank those who have spent the last three years attacking me. It is because of you who have strengthened me, you have strengthened my resolve to reapply.

"There has to be some good reason why you hate Gary Griffith and the police service so much, and it definitely not to the benefit of the country.

"So for you all who so badly wanted to see me out, I wish to thank you for helping me make my decision...It shows there is a strong underground element in this country that want me out and I will not give you the opportunity to destroy the country if I can."

Griffith urged all law-abiding citizens to find similar strength to face their own challenges and critics.

Griffith challenged critics of his approach to crime-fighting to apply for the position of commissioner if they felt they could do a better job.