Ex-THA candidate: 'Autonomy' bills take Tobago closer to 'promised land'

FILE PHOTO: Former independent candidate Anthony Hector. -

Tobagonian Anthony Hector, who unsuccessfully contested the Black Rock/Whim/Spring Garden seat as an independent candidate in the January 25 THA election, believes the Tobago “autonomy” bills offer Tobago the best chance of managing its affairs at this time.

“Because of the fact that this journey has been long and hard for us as a people in Tobago, it would appear as though we are seeing the promised land,” he told Newsday on Tuesday.

The Government moved a motion on Monday for the House of Representatives to adopt the Joint Select Committee’s report on the Tobago Self-Government and Tobago Island Administration Bills, which require a three-fifths majority for passage.

Hector said he has following the debate in Parliament since Monday.

He said although politics is a “nasty kind of game and there may be a danger lurking, I believe we should work with what we see.”

Asked if he hopes the House will adopt the JSC’s report, Hector said, “Yes.”

The former journalist said while the bills are not perfect, “it appeared to reflect the aspirations of some.”

He said he got a “lot of licks” from some Tobagonians for the position he has taken, “but I am operating on the basis of experience.”

Hector added: “A lot of people want me to jump on a bandwagon and follow people blindly and take leadership behind certain people in Tobago who, as far as I am concerned, have no track record.”

He said he had no concerns with the major talking points that emerged during the JSC’s consultations on April 30 and May 1 in Tobago.

These include Tobago’s annual fiscal package, its law-making capabilities, a larger assembly and its marine jurisdiction.

Hector believes the bills are superior to the existing THA Act 40 of 1996.

“It is an improvement to what we have right now. But my position is that we (Tobago) should have been much further by now.

“So, if we have a little progress from where we were before, I am saying we have to work with that.”