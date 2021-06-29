Deyalsingh: Bills mean better health care for Tobago

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has said one of the benefits which Tobagonians stand to gain from greater internal self-government is an improvement in health care in Tobago.

Deyalsingh demanded the Opposition UNC tell the population why it was vehemently opposed to this.

He also called on the silent majority in Tobago to overrule the vocal minority and get the right to self-determination they have been demanding for years.

He was contributing to debate on a motion to adopt the Report of the Joint Select Committee on the Constitution (Amendment) (Tobago Self-Government) Bill, 2020 in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Deyalsingh said an improvement in Tobago's health services was part of the legislation.

After Deputy Speaker Esmond Forde overruled Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh's objections to Deyalsingh's statement, Deyalsingh said, "For the uniformed, health services is in schedule one of the (joint select committee) report."

He advised Indarsingh, who is a member of that JSC, "If you condescend to reading the report, you will see it."

Deyalsingh said the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) is different from the RHAs in Trinidad because it is subject to the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Act. He said the legislation speaks to "increased budgetary allocations" for the TRHA.

This, he said, equates to increased gratituity to health care workers in Tobago, faster update of obsolete equipment, and increased funding for better health care services for two hospitals and 17 health centres on the island.

"What is so objectionable to members opposite to citizens of Belle Garden (in Tobago) to get better health care under this JSC report?"

Deyalsingh recalled visiting the Scarborough Hospital with former THA health secretary Claudia Groome-Duke and meeting German medical students who were doing their internship there.

"That is medical tourism."

He asked UNC MPs, "Why would you not want to have that with this JSC report?"

In terms of better health services for Tobago, Deyalsingh said the legislation would see more dialysis and surgeries happening there.. "I met a young man in Scarborough. First time I saw a 19 year old man undergoing dialysis."

He said Tobago will be able to attract more medical specialists,"instead of relying on flying orthopaedic specialists, cardiac specialists to Tobago.

"That is what this bill can do. But the UNC does not want that."

Referring to the Sandals hotel project in Tobago , which was aborted in 2019 after complaints about the project from people in and out of Tobago, Deyalsingh said, "I am asking the silent majority: unless you make your voices heard, this is Sandals Two."

Covid19, he continued, has shown different strategies are needed for lawmaking in Tobago.

"Why should a minister of health in Trinidad have to sign off on emergency (medical) projects in Tobago?"

Once this legislation is passed, Deyalsingh said, the new Tobago legislature will have authority to approve those projects.