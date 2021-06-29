Cyclist Alexi Costa fifth in women's Omnium at Pan Am Championships

Trinidad and Tobago's Alexi Costa placed fifth in the women’s omnium event on day-three of the Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships in Lima, Peru on Sunday night.

After three events, Costa amassed 94 points. Winning gold was Colombian Lina Hernandez Gomez while Canada’s Maggie Coles-Lyster and Mexican Victoria Velasco bagged silver and bronze respectively.

In her opening event, scratch race, Costa placed fifth. The tempo ace saw her finish sixth. Costa completed the omnium with a fifth place performance in the elimination race.

Meanwhile fellow endurance rider Akil Campbell remains 12th after three of his four omnium events. He totalled 64 points by placing 11th in both the scratch and tempo races and then ninth in the elimination.

Both Costa and Campbell return to the track on the final day Tuesday, for TT’s final event at the championships, the points race.

Additionally, TT’s men’s sprint duo of Njisane Phillip and Keron Bramble opted out of men’s individual sprint event on Sunday.

After a rigorous run to silver in the men’s team sprint (with Zion Pulido) one day prior, the pair was a bit unwell to compete.

As it stands, TT has captured three medals at this year’s Pan Am meet thus far. On the opening day, Phillip, Bramble and Pulido powered to men’s team sprint silver followed by Costa’s bronze medal performance in the women’s scratch race. Phillip then secured silver in the men’s keirin on Saturday.