Cultural humility for educational change

TRINIDAD and Tobago has long been proudly referred to as a “cosmopolitan nation” due to its racial and ethnic diversity. The official language is English. At present, this nation is multilingual, with inhabitants speaking standard and nonstandard varieties of English. Arabic, Yoruba, Bhojpuri, Urdu and other languages, used in religious contexts and some aspects of daily life.

Fluent-speaking parents have used these languages to “talk in secret” and children are deliberately left clueless to the conversation. Trinidadians and Tobagonians have great delight in their colourful Creole English speech and like to emphasise it as a marker of identity. It is through embracing diversity that we can carve a pathway for cultural humility within our education system.

Hook, Davis, Owen, Worthington and Utsey (2013) conceptualise cultural humility as the “ability to maintain an interpersonal stance that is other-oriented (or open to the other) in relation to aspects of cultural identity that are most important to the [person].” Simply put, we can remain open-minded with each other, understand each other’s cultural differences, while placing high value on what is important to an individual.

This is a significant skill much needed for 21st century sustainable progress and development as we strive to “develop partnerships with people and groups who advocate for others” (Tervalon & Murray-Garcia, 1998). Our varied cultural heritage informs our ongoing attitudes towards both our clients (students) and ourselves. Through a lifelong commitment to self-critique and self-evaluation, fixing power imbalances and advocacy, individuals can create positive change and an extensive impact on systems.

Our nation has become divided by political, race, socio-economic and gender-based wars. Each person’s life is not being treated as equal. Too many power imbalances exist, and this has spilled over into our education system.

Through cultural humility, we would recognise that each person has something unique to contribute to life. Hence we would have engaged in active mindful listening to students, parents, teachers, the poor and oppressed, and never miss the opportunity to have respect and empathy for their unique plights and create comprehensive plans for holistic care and learning. Instead, too many counterproductive measures have placed burdens such as the continued lack of reform or removal of the dreaded SEA examination.

Major stakeholders in education must realise that the client is vulnerable to structural and systematic barriers in the education system and society, and that the grave dissatisfactions constantly experienced have led to frustrations, lack of interest, boredom, and indifference towards learning.

Without a lifelong commitment to self-critique and self-evaluation, we are a nation of too many people who are callous and unconcerned with the suffering of others. Our position of authority has given rise to abusive practices and inflexibility that deprives clients of culturally sensitive care. Individuals are often stereotyped as “he/she don’t care to learn,” without the approach of an attitude of humility and a desire to understand his/her evolving personal culture.

We must be bold enough to enquire about the worldview and perspectives of our clients. Teachers are often overwhelmed by the demands of a curriculum that has not considered how relevant a student’s personal history and preferences are to their development.

We also need to examine how intercultural pain among ethnicities, different socio-economic classes and geographical locations have affected the education process and the many biases and inequitable practices that have done irrevocable harm. Education is notably different if you are not one of the “elites” and the rich in society. Different groups of people are left in a perpetual state of being at the bottom of the barrel.

We must advocate within the larger organisations in which we participate. We can only be committed to self-evaluation and fixing power imbalances if we advocate for systemic change. Social attitudes and prejudices lead to stigmatisation and discrimination. There are students and stakeholders who see themselves as culturally competent but are internally struggling with some issues of personal privilege. They are unable to understand the nuances of life that exist for their peers and citizens who are in less fortunate situations. How can we expect advocacy for change from groups who believe that generalisations are mechanisms to explain the behaviour of others?

The cultural richness of our diverse nation must be valued in the process of teaching, learning and policymaking. The promotion of cultural humility early during the educational process and throughout one's career is imperative for avoiding both student and teacher burnout. We cannot stand selfishly apart from those who suffer.