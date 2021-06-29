Beckles-Robinson on Tobago bill: 'If not now, when?'

File photo: Pennelope Beckles-Robinson

Arima MP Pennelope Beckles-Robinson has said now is a crucial time to pass the amended Tobago Self-Government Bill 2020, and failure to do so will leave Tobago’s economy stagnant, denying the island the right to finally manage its affairs.

On day two of the debate on the bill in Parliament, Beckles-Robinson asked the opposition how they can be comfortable denying Tobago what is rightfully theirs.

She challenged the opposition to answer, “When will Tobagonians get another opportunity to deal with the challenges they have been speaking about? Members of the opposition now have the opportunity to give Tobago what is due to them. If this bill isn’t passed today, when next is it possible – in ten years? Fifteen years, 20 years?”

She said if the bill isn’t passed, Tobago will be robbed of an additional $1.2 billion, in fiscal 2021/2022, as the bill specifies a 6.8 per cent increased allocation to the island, which could go towards the enhancement of critical sectors, legislative powers and the ability to generate resources.

While Beckles-Robinson agreed the bill doesn’t address all the needs of Tobagonians, she said opportunities for adjustments and improvements are always available.

Her calls for opposition support of the bill were strongly rejected by Princes Town MP Barry Padarath.

He argued that, for almost a decade, the current administration has had ample time to give Tobago what it has been asking for.

He said the bill doesn't reflect the needs of Tobagonians and as long as the government continues to “betray Tobagonians" with the promise of autonomy, the opposition will not support it. He said judging from the results of the January 2021 Tobago House of Assembly election, the island isn’t satisfied with the promises of development and the contents of the bill currently before Parliament.